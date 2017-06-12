Fatal motorcycle crash in Carroll County

A man is dead after a crash in Carroll County Saturday night.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to a motorcycle versus deer accident.
That was around 8 p.m.
The crash happened on Elizabeth Road west of Davis Road in rural Mount Carroll, Illinois.
Officials say two people were riding on the motorcycle.
They say the driver was 53-year-old Toby Bausman from Lanark, Illinois.
He was flown to the St. Anthony Hospital in Rockford.
The passenger was Beth Bauman, also from Lanark.
Police say she was taken to a hospital in Freeport, Illinois.
The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office alerted Carroll County’s Sheriff’s Office that Toby Bausman was pronounced dead early Sunday morning.
The fatal crash remains under investigation.