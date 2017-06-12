Fatal motorcycle crash in Carroll County

A man is dead after a crash in Carroll County Saturday night.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to a motorcycle versus deer accident.

That was around 8 p.m.

The crash happened on Elizabeth Road west of Davis Road in rural Mount Carroll, Illinois.

Officials say two people were riding on the motorcycle.

They say the driver was 53-year-old Toby Bausman from Lanark, Illinois.

He was flown to the St. Anthony Hospital in Rockford.

The passenger was Beth Bauman, also from Lanark.

Police say she was taken to a hospital in Freeport, Illinois.

The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office alerted Carroll County’s Sheriff’s Office that Toby Bausman was pronounced dead early Sunday morning.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.