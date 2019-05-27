Feeling the burn: Workout remembers the sacrifice of the fallen

Some people paid tribute on this Memorial Day by breaking a sweat and suffering together.

Live Active 563 hosted what’s become a staple at CrossFit gyms during the holiday.

It’s an exhaustive workout know as the Murph Challenge.

Live Active 563 had about 80 people join Monday morning.

It involves a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats and finished with another one-mile run.

Some participants also wear 20-pound vests to simulate the gear troops carry.

The workout’s primary goal, however, isn’t for strength and core training but for the participants to put themselves in the mindset of those serving on the front lines.

Cory Woods, a Murph Challenge participant said, “The word has gotten out that this work out sucks and that this is a painful experience and for whatever reason, that draws more and more people to it every single year.”

Live Active 563 Owner and Coach Heather Kiddoo said, “It’s the traditional Memorial Day workout.”

Memorial Day for Cory Woods the past several years means a trip to the gym.

Woods said, “Pales in comparison, but it’s enough of a reminder for us to put into perspective the costs of freedom.”

Before this grueling exercise starts, they pause to remember the namesake U.S. Navy Seal Lt. Michael Murphy whose passing popularized the CrossFit drill.

It was one of Lt. Murphy’s favorite workout regimen he called body armor.

Woods said, “One name in a list of many that have made similar sacrifices so selflessly.”

Now it’s a way to honor and pay tribute to the warrior spirit.

“Main purpose of the challenge is to kind of put yourself in the place of all our soldiers that give their lives and given their lives for our country, and the mindset is to just go one more step because they’ve given us freedom to do the things we do today,” said Kiddoo.

That sense of service above all is what inspired Cory to join the U.S. Air Force after high school.

Woods said, “I was heading down a path that was very selfish and unfulfilling, and I as I look back at my life and understand the reasons I was created was to serve.”

And it’s a continual service for this veteran to his comrades to help bring recognition to the mental and physical struggles and return home.

Woods said, “There’s also opportunities to combat that on the front end and help these families and give them the tools to deal with it ahead of time.”

Now that he’s finished college, Cory’s preparing for a return to active duty as an Air Force Pararescue candidate.

“I have no idea exactly where I will end up being stationed,” said Woods. “I’m looking forward to it. It’s a bit of excitement. It’s the unknown, and at times, that can be fearful, but I think having four years of experience in the military already you just kind of get used to that culture of hurry up and wait, and then you’re at the will of Uncle Sam.”

It’s a return journey those in this gym know well.

Kiddoo said, “Seeing him do his training, the running, the crawling through the dirt, the swimming, the flipping tires.”

But Memorial Day, this workout is a different mission.

Woods said, “It’s our legacy to carry that on to carry on their stories, their valor, their bravery. To never forget those things.”

Part of this workout is also a sense of community freedom provides.

“All of us to kind of come together and suffer together, right and it’s a reminder to us that there are men and women who are out there right now. Who have paid the ultimate price and have suffered greatly so that we can come together on a day like this, work out, eat and enjoy living in the United States of America,” said Woods.

Live Active 563 also used the Community Murph to support ValorFit.

The Iowa charity pairs veterans together with gyms and fitness centers, helping to cover the cost of memberships.

The goal is to support them and help to integrate into the community.