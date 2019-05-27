Flood assistance for homeowners

FEMA has been and continues to step in to help people affected by the flooding,

Deanna Fraizer is the organizations spokesperson and came to the studio to talk about what is available to homeowners affected by the floods.

FEMA has set up a local disaster recovery center. The center is a one-stop shop where survivors can register with FEMA for assistance, check the status of their registration, apply for an SBA loan, or get help from the salvation army, American red cross, and other state and voluntary agencies.

The recovery center is located in the old office max store at north park mall, 320 w. Kimberly rd.