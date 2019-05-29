Flood Fest benefit concert lineup announced

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Lissie performs onstage during the 2016 Daytime Village at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the Las Vegas Village on September 24, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

The artist lineup for Flood Fest, a flood relief benefit concert planned for June 7, was announced by the Downtown Davenport Partnership on Wednesday.

Performers include All Sweat Productions: A Tribute to Queen, Rude Punch and Rock Island native Lissie.

The evening's festivities will be emceed by comedian Chris Schlichting, who also will perform stand-up between sets.

All proceeds from the concert will support downtown Davenport flood recovery efforts.

The event will be held at the RiverCenter Great Hall in Davenport. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7:30 p.m. The concert is being produced by the RiverCenter, in collaboration with the Downtown Davenport Partnership, Moeller Nights, the River Music Experience and Rexroat Sound.

"Flood Fest is a great example of how our community comes together quickly in a time of need. Funds raised will help jumpstart rebuilding efforts, and the event will bring extra traffic to downtown, as well," said Kyle Carter, Executive Director of Downtown Davenport Partnership, a division of the Quad Cities Chamber.

The event also features downtown Davenport merchants impacted by the flood as vendors in the lower concourse outside the Great Hall as well as bar sales featuring downtown vendors Bootleg Hill Meadery, Front Street Brewery and Great River Brewery. Profits from on-site t-shirt sales also will be donated back to recovery efforts.

"Downtown and nearby commercial districts have been impacted directly with floodwater or indirectly due to road closures and difficult accessibility. Having vendor space at the event gives concert attendees an easy way to directly purchase from local businesses to help them get back on their feet sooner," said Carter.

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Lissie will kick things off. Known for her award-winning country folk rock style, she is fresh off of performances with Jack Savoretti at Wembley Stadium in London. In April she released her latest album, "When I'm Alone: The Piano Retrospective," a collection of her past works reimagined as piano/vocal pieces.

Groundbreaking Davenport reggae punk band Rude Punch takes the stage next, then the final act of the evening is All Sweat Productions: A Tribute to Queen.

General admission tickets for the concert are $25 and available now through Ticketmaster. A stand-alone option for those not purchasing a ticket but wishing to donate to the flood relief fund may also do so via Ticketmaster. People also have the option to purchase a ticket and make a donation over and above the cost of concert admission. Ticketmaster has reduced ticket fees for the concert and waived fees associated with any stand-alone donations.

Proceeds from the concert will be given to Grow Quad Cities – Iowa Fund, a 501(c)3 designated non-profit corporation that serves as a catalyst for economic growth in Scott County and Davenport. The fund will assist local governments by supporting businesses directly impacted by flooding and related events. Grow Quad Cities has appointed Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP), a division of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, to assist in the coordination, administration and distribution of the funds.