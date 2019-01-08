Food & Beverage festival comes to Clinton

THE SAWMILL MUSEUM IN CLINTON IS HOSTING THEIR FIRST FOOD AND BEVERAGE FESTIVAL ON JANUARY 17TH.

HERE TO TALK ABOUT IT, IS EVENT COORDINATOR MATTHEW PARBS.

WELCOME ...

1. TELL ME ABOUT THE FOOD AND BEVERAGE FESTIVAL -- AND WHY NOW?

This is the first annual Food & Beverage Fest. The committee all like attending tasting events; so we wanted to have an event to showcase local vendors while also raising funds for The Sawmill Museum.



2. HOW DOES IT WORK?

With a purchase of a ticket, you can enjoy samples of food & drink from over 18 vendors. Vendors will be setup throughout the museum, and you can go from vendor to vendor.



3. WHAT CAN YOU TELL US ABOUT SOME OF THE VENDORS?

We have a distillery, a brewery, wineries, Italian, desserts, microgreens, steakhouses, bakeries, and restaurants. What's really fun is that some vendors will offer their hits, while some are offering their newest items or an item they don't want you to forget about.



4. TELL US ABOUT THE SAWMILL -- WHY THE FESTIVAL HERE?

We recently finished a large expansion and cool exhibits, for 2019, we want to keep it fresh. We have events like our Lumberjack Festival this June and this event to bring new audiences to the museum and really help us showcase Clinton's lumber saga.

5. WHERE CAN ONE GET MORE INFORMATION?

The easiest way to get a ticket or find out more information is to visit our website or facebook page. Both are the sawmill museum.

