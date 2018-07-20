Foodie Friday: Baked Beer and Bread Co.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Baked Beer and Bread Company is an artisan bread & pastry bakery, brewery and full service restaurant located in the Village of East Davenport. The bakery side of Baked has been in operation for about 2 years while the restaurant opened in April of 2017. Baked is located off of Mound Street in the Village of East Davenport and open 7 days a week. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Local News

More Local News

Foodie Friday

More Foodie Friday