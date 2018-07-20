Baked Beer and Bread Company is an artisan bread & pastry bakery, brewery and full service restaurant located in the Village of East Davenport. The bakery side of Baked has been in operation for about 2 years while the restaurant opened in April of 2017. Baked is located off of Mound Street in the Village of East Davenport and open 7 days a week.
Foodie Friday: Baked Beer and Bread Co.
