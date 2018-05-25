If you are looking for a place to grab a burger around the Quad Cities this holiday weekend, Blue Cat Brew Pub has you covered. All its burgers are hand patted and are made with fresh ground beef. It has been a staple of Rock Island for 24 years and are the second oldest brew pub still operating in the Quad Cities.
The morning team tried out three of the pub’s most popular burger options.
Foodie Friday: Blue Cat Brew Pub
