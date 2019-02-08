Foodie Friday: Bowlyou’s Ice Cream and Grill

Bowlyou’s has been part of a family run business for three generations. They offer a variety of ice cream flavors as well as menu items such as burgers, tacos and more.

April from Bowlyou’s Ice Cream & Grill came in to share some tasty treats with us.

Bowlyou’s Bar & Grill has been a part of the family business for three generations. They recently expanded from their location in Aledo, to Milan.

Their menu ranges from popular foods like fries, burger and chicken tenders to ice cream. Their ice cream selectiong includes a large variety of cones, shakes and more.

Bowlyou’s Ice Cream & Grill is located in Milan at 503 W. 10th Ave.

They are open every day from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.