Cafe d’ Marie opened 10 years ago in a home built in 1864 in the historic downtown Davenport neighborhood of the Gold Coast/Hamburg district. It has served 17 different panini sandwiches, a wide variety of custard like delicate quiche, homeade soups with wine, butter and cream and pastries an extensive amount of espresso beverages and over 20 whole leaf teas brewed to order. The menu is large and offers many gluten free options. Cafe d’ Marie is located on West 5th Street in Downtown Davenport and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10:30am until 2:30pm.
Foodie Friday: Cafe d’ Marie
by: Justen RansomPosted: / Updated: