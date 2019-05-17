Foodie Friday: Country Style ice cream & coffee

Breaking News
Country Style ice cream & coffee was founded in 1947 when Wayne Lindgren decided to follow his brother Chester “Whitey” Lindgren into the world of ice cream. They have five locations in and around the Quad Cities. Two in Davenport at 53rd and Division and one at Utica Ridge. On the Illinois side, one on16th Street in Moline,  Kennedy Drive in East Moline and 1st Avenue in Coal Valley.
 

