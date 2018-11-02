Foodie Friday: Crust Pizzeria

Crust first opened its doors in May of 2012 as a small Neapolitan pizza shop in Bettendorf, serving traditional Naples-style pizzas, appetizers, salads, sandwiches and desserts.

The Crust bar offers a fine selection of wine, craft beers, spirits and custom cocktails. It's located at 2561 53rd Avenue in Bettendorf.

Crust is open seven days a week.