News

Foodie Friday: Crust Pizzeria

A local pizzeria shows us what they have to offer

By:

Posted: Nov 02, 2018 11:04 AM CDT

Updated: Nov 02, 2018 11:04 AM CDT

Crust first opened its doors in May of 2012 as a small Neapolitan pizza shop in Bettendorf, serving traditional Naples-style pizzas, appetizers, salads, sandwiches and desserts. 

The Crust bar offers a fine selection of wine, craft beers, spirits and custom cocktails. It's located at 2561 53rd Avenue in Bettendorf.

Crust is open seven days a week.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected