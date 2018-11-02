Foodie Friday: Crust Pizzeria
A local pizzeria shows us what they have to offer
Crust first opened its doors in May of 2012 as a small Neapolitan pizza shop in Bettendorf, serving traditional Naples-style pizzas, appetizers, salads, sandwiches and desserts.
The Crust bar offers a fine selection of wine, craft beers, spirits and custom cocktails. It's located at 2561 53rd Avenue in Bettendorf.
Crust is open seven days a week.
More Stories
-
JUCHITAN, Mexico (AP) - In a story Oct. 31 about Central American…
-
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Game Winner's latest triumph included bumps…
-
ATLANTA (AP) - More than 30 million Americans have cast early ballots…