Dainty Dollop is a new bakery in the QC. Owner Jennifer Marter stopped by the Local 4 Studio to showcase some of her most popular sweets. Marter said her baking started as a hobby. Friends and family encouraged her to start selling her baked goods, and about eight weeks ago she launched Dainty Dollop. Marter creates small cakes, cupcakes and mini-cupcakes. Marter said her most popular flavors are maple bacon, pancake and peanut butter and jelly.
Foodie Friday: Dainty Dollop
by: Justen RansomPosted: / Updated: