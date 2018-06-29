Foodie Friday: Dainty Dollop

Dainty Dollop is a new bakery in the QC. Owner Jennifer Marter stopped by the Local 4 Studio to showcase some of her most popular sweets. Marter said her baking started as a hobby. Friends and family encouraged her to start selling her baked goods, and about eight weeks ago she launched Dainty Dollop. Marter creates small cakes, cupcakes and mini-cupcakes. Marter said her most popular flavors are maple bacon, pancake and peanut butter and jelly. 

