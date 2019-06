Donuts and More was originally opened in 1984 by Jan and Tom Amyette.

Then, in December of 2017, Scott and Cris Ryder bought the donut shop and have been running it since.

They say the best part is the support the Quad Cities gives them and they have been the Locals Love Us favorite for 5 years in a row.

They have two locations here in the Quad Cities. One at 1717 Brady Street in Davenport and the other located at 2430 16th Street in Moline.