Foodie Friday: Flavours Fine Foods

Flavours Fine Foods makes everything fresh to order.

They offer daily specials and even have a buffet on certain days.

One thing they offer guests is 50-cent wings any day of the week as long as you come in to watch a game. Any game counts.

It can be softball, baseball, football or any other sport you enjoy. You name it, they honor it.

They are located at the corner of Kimberly Road and Eastern Avenue and are open daily 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.