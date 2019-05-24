News

Foodie Friday: Flavours Fine Foods

Soul food in the Quad Cities

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 07:30 AM CDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 09:00 AM CDT

Flavours Fine Foods makes everything fresh to order.

They offer daily specials and even have a buffet on certain days.

One thing they offer guests is 50-cent wings any day of the week as long as you come in to watch a game. Any game counts.

It can be softball, baseball, football or any other sport you enjoy. You name it, they honor it.

They are located at the corner of Kimberly Road and Eastern Avenue and are open daily 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected