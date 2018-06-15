Front Street Brewery stopped by the studio to show off some of their food and beer ahead of Fathers Day weekend. Having been in continuous operation for nearly 25 years, Front Street Brewery is the oldest brew pub and second oldest brewery in the state of Iowa. It was the 300th craft brewery to be established in the United States. It’s offering specials for Father’s Day weekend. It’s located off River Drive in Downtown Davenport.
Foodie Friday: Front Street Brewery
