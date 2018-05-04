This year is the sixth annual Ganzo’s Cinco de Mayo 5K benefiting autism awareness.
It’ll start at Ganzo’s Mexican Restaurant 3923 N. Marquette St. Davenport, Iowa.
After the race, stick around for all the Cinco De Mayo festivities. Ganzo’s is the first in the Quad Cities to celebrate Cinco with the community and it is has become the biggest celebration in the Quad Cities. The festivities will kick off May 5th at 9am.
Foodie Friday: Ganzo’s Cinco De Mayo Celebration and 5K
This year is the sixth annual Ganzo’s Cinco de Mayo 5K benefiting autism awareness.