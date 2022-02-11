This weeks ‘Foodie Friday’ guest is Janie’s Riverview Cafe! Owner Janie Nesbit showed the Local 4 This Morning team some of what her restaurant in Buffalo has to offer. Janie’s Riverview Cafe offers homestyle cooking that is sure to remind you of mama’s.

Janie has just about everything from a fried bologna sandwich topped with an egg to homemade stuffed raspberry french toast.

Janie’s Riverview Cafe is located at 1106 Front St., Buffalo, IA, United States, Iowa. For more information click here.

If you have a restaurant and would like to make an appearance on Foodie Friday, or if you have a restaurant you’d like to see featured, send us an email: FoodieFriday@whbf.com.