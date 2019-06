Mac’s Tavern is located on West Third Street in downtown Davenport.

It was established in 1934 by Bill “Mac” Maclaughlin and has been owned and operated by local families ever since.

The inside has stayed loyal to its roots with little changes to the decor with orignal floors and ceilings.

They are open Monday through Thursday from 4pm to 9pm, Friday from 4pm to 10pm and Satuday 11am to 10pm.