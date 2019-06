Olive Tree Cafe is our featured eatery for this week’s Foodie Friday!

The restaurant has two locations in the Quad Cities. They’re located on Locust St. in Davenport, and the other is on 53rd Ave. in Bettendorf.

It offers a unique menu, with a wide variety of Mediterranean cuisine. Both locations are open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Davenport location is closed on Sunday, but the Bettendorf location is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.