Oreo cookies are some of the most popular snacks around. While traditionally they are chocolate cookies with white cream filing, the company has been experimenting over the years with bold new flavors. Now, Oreo is hosting a contest called My Oreo Creation to see which flavor customers like most. Oreo has narrowed it down to three very distinct flavors: pina colada, kettle corn, and cherry cola. You can find these flavors at your local Hy-Vee.
Foodie Friday: Oreo Taste Challenge
