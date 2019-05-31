Foodie Friday: Suzanne's Swiss Bakery
Authentic Swiss baked goods
Suzanne's Swiss Bakery has been in the Quad Cities in 2015. Everything is made from scratch and baked fresh. You can find Suzanne at the Freight House Farmers Market every Saturday and now on Wednesday's as well.
