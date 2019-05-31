News

Foodie Friday: Suzanne's Swiss Bakery

Authentic Swiss baked goods

Suzanne's Swiss Bakery has been in the Quad Cities in 2015. Everything is made from scratch and baked fresh. You can find Suzanne at the Freight House Farmers Market every Saturday and now on Wednesday's as well. 

