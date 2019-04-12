The Green Thumbers has been apart of the Quad Cities since 1948. It offers all of your home and garden needs from flowers to landscaping and everything inbetween. Ontop of the home and garden, they house a unique gem inside. The Aroma Cafe has been apart of The Green Thumbers for the last few years. It offers an aray of coffee, soups, sandwiches and pastries. The Green Thumbers is locted on Brady Street between East 31st and 32nd Streets. They are open seven days a week. 8am to 8pm Monday through Friday, Saturday 8am to 5pm and Sunday 9am to 5pm.
Foodie Friday: The Green Thumbers
by: James SearsPosted: / Updated: