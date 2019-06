SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — For decades, getting caught with a small amount of marijuana could put Illinois residents in jail for up to six months and perhaps worse. The criminal record would follow them for the rest of their lives. Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature this week on a law legalizing recreational cannabis includes a provision for nearly 800,000 people caught in that snare to clear their records.

Lawmakers who drafted the measure making Illinois the 11th state to legalize marijuana emphasized repairing what they say is the damage done by a half-century of the war on drugs. They say it particularly affected minorities, who were likely to be arrested and prosecuted for marijuana offenses. Expungement of criminal records is a key part of that.