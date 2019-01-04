Four arrested in Davenport's second shooting of 2019
DAVENPORT, Iowa - Four men are behind bars, after a report of shots fired at a Davenport home.
It happened in the 1000 block of 15th Street around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say a disturbance led to a physical fight on the front porch of the home. Two windows were broken and a vehicle was damaged.
One man was cut from glass from the broken window and treated on scene. No other injuries were reported.
Officers got a search warrant and arrested four men from Davenport in the home.
Two 18-year-olds, a 21-year-old, and a 42-year-old are all in jail on drug-related offenses.
They include possession of a controlled substance marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference of official acts.
No firearm was found.
Neighbors tell Local 4 News, the sound of gunshots on their street is not common, and last night they heard two.
A longtime resident says the home which has been a rental property for years has a history of police visits.
Local 4 News asked DPD about their past calls to this home.
They tell us, in 2018, they were at this address in June related to a damage call.
Officers were also out at the block of West 15th Street in May and July on disturbance calls.
This is the second shooting in Davenport this year.
A 33-year-old Davenport woman was arrested January 1 for discharge of a firearm in celebration of the new year on West 40th Street.
DPD got a call the next day when someone discovered casings in the courtyard of 1935 W 40th Street.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125.
You can also submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola."
More Stories
-
TOKYO (AP) - A 612-pound (278-kilogram) bluefin tuna sold for a…
-
WARSAW, Poland (AP) - Investigators in Poland on Saturday blamed a…
-
Police say three people were killed and four people were injured in a…