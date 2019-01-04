News

Four arrested in Davenport's second shooting of 2019

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Four men are behind bars, after a report of shots fired at a Davenport home.

It happened in the 1000 block of 15th Street ‪around 9:30‬ p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a disturbance led to a physical fight on the front porch of the home. Two windows were broken and a vehicle was damaged.

One man was cut from glass from the broken window and treated on scene. No other injuries were reported. 

Officers got a search warrant and arrested four men from Davenport in the home.

Two 18-year-olds, a 21-year-old, and a 42-year-old are all in jail on drug-related offenses.

They include possession of a controlled substance marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference of official acts.

No firearm was found. 

Neighbors tell Local 4 News, the sound of gunshots on their street is not common, and last night they heard two.

A longtime resident says the home which has been a rental property for years has a history of police visits. 

Local 4 News asked DPD about their past calls to this home.

They tell us, in 2018, they were at this address in June related to a damage call.

Officers were also out at the block of West 15th Street in May and July on disturbance calls.

This is the second shooting in Davenport this year.

A 33-year-old Davenport woman was arrested January 1 for discharge of a firearm in celebration of the new year on West 40th Street.

DPD got a call the next day when someone discovered casings in the courtyard of 1935 W 40th Street.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125.

You can also submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola."

