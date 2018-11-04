Fred Hubbell campaigns in Davenport Video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - The midterm elections are Tuesday.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 35 seats in the 100-member Senate, and governorships in 36 states will be decided.

One that's being closely watched is Iowa's race for governor.

A new poll released tonight by the Des Moines Register shows how close the race is.

46-percent of likely voters said they'll choose democrat Fred Hubbell, while 44-percent said they'll vote for republican incumbent Kim Reynolds.

Tonight, Hubbell and running mate Rita Hart stopped in Davenport at the Carpenters Hall on Kimberly Road.

They're traveling across the state - hitting up all the counties until election day.

He spoke about stopping privatizing health care, improving education, and restoring collective bargaining rights.

Hubbell told the crowd why now is a tipping point for Iowa.

"We need change," said Hubbell, "and what does Governor Reynolds have to offer? No change, no new ideas, and no vision for the long term benefit of our state. Iowans deserve better."

And we'll hear from Gov. Reynolds in Davenport tomorrow at the Machine Shed on Northwest Boulevard at 6 p.m.