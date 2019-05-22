Free clothes for QCA flood victims

If you’re looking for help to get back on your feet from the flood, the Buffalo Community Center might be the place for you.

The nonprofit Clothing the Children is holding a disaster relief to hundreds of flood victims in the Quad Cities Area.

The Des Moines based organization is giving out free clothes and household items through a pop-up shop in Buffalo, IA.

It’s only available today from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m at the Buffalo Community Center.

If you’d like to make a donation, you can contact the Clothing the Children founder Renee Cawthorn here.

