A fundraiser walk by a nonprofit group in Rock Island will help participants understand what homeless people go through every day in the Quad Cities.

Christian Care in Rock Island is hosting the second annual “Frigid Feet, a Walk in the Shoes of the Homeless” event on December 16 starting at 9 a.m. at Christian Care Rescue Mission, 2209 Third Avenue in Rock Island.

The group says roughly 450 men, women and children experience homelessness on any given night in the Quad Cities. Frigid Feet raises awareness about what the homeless community experiences daily during the winter months in Iowa and Illinois. Christian Care organized the walk to show what many people in the community go through just to get a warm meal.

The walk starts at 9 a.m., regardless of weather conditions, at Christian Care and will wind through the downtown area and end with a hot cup of soup and a sandwich provided by Hy-Vee.

Registration is $25 and participants will receive a t-shirt, soup and sandwich. Walkers must register by noon on Tuesday, December 5 to get a t-shirt. All proceeds will support Christian Care programs and services.

