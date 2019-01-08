Fulton High School students share close bond with Clinton Fire Department and Clinton community

Fulton, Illinois - While many shades of red, they're all working toward the same purpose on Monday.

After a social media push, residents of Clinton, Iowa and beyond started illuminating the outside of homes in red and wearing crimson to show support to the Clinton Fire Department and the family of Lt. Eric Hosette along with Firefighter Adam Cain and his family as he recovers.

The red at Fulton High School Monday goes beyond school pride.

The River Bend School District Superintendent told Local Four News, he got a call during the weekend from a staff member about donning red in support.

It was after seeing plans for Clinton schools and businesses to do the same.

The superintendent said with the close ties between their two neighboring communities; he jumped onboard.

Superintendent Darryl Hogue said, "Do a lot with the community of Clinton, as well as the schools in Clinton, so a tragedy like this when something occurs, we certainly want to play a role as a good neighbor and a friend. Really a friend, more than anything."

But for some of the students taking part, they have a closer bond to the thin red line and the department.

Fulton Senior Larson Barnett said, "Those people over there are heroes, and they're brave."

On a day when even the clouds shed tears, homes in Fulton, Illinois send their sympathy to neighbor Clinton, Iowa.

Fulton Sophomore Abby McQuistion said, "Just the support we can give them to show our sympathy and to show that it means something."

In the sea of red at Fulton High School, students express their strong bonds to the fallen and injured firefighters.

Fulton Senior Nicholas McQuistion said, "I was really close with Adam [Cain]. I did work with them over the summer. It was just crazy to hear it. I didn't really believe."

Through Fulton High School's Community Involvement work-study program, seniors Larson Barnett and Nicholas McQuistion spend time at the Clinton firehouse as part of a classroom to learn and work toward a career as a firefighter.

Barnett said, "Eric [Hosette], he taught me everything on the truck and what it does, and it was a really great experience, and I went on a lot of calls with Adam, and he's just a great guy and helped me a lot."

And it goes beyond that for Nicholas and his sister Abby McQuistion.

Abby said, "It's one of those things you think like it won't happen here."

They've spent time growing up in the department and see the loss hit too close to home.

Abby said, "My father, Michael McQuistion is a battalion chief at the Clinton Fire Department, and my step-mom Karen McQuistion retired from the department."

Nicholas said, "I went again [to the Clinton Fire Department] today, and it was just, you know, completely different."

In this sadness, they said one sign of hope is the support the community is giving to those in mourning.

Nicholas said, "See that people care and they do something just to show that they care."

The wear red campaign also happened in Goose Lake and Columbus Junction, Iowa, and Morrison, Illinois.

The school told Local Four News, they don't have anything else planned yet, but when Lt. Hosette's service is scheduled, and they will probably organize support for the department again.