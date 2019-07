Abate of Iowa-District 15 is hosting a fun run fundraiser for the Children’s Therapy Center.

Abates coordinator Dennis “D.J.” Jepsen came into the studio to talk about the event.

You can ride a motorcycle for $10 or participate in raffles, eat food and enjoy other activities.

You can sign in for a motorcycle ride from 10-noon. The main event begins at 4 p.m.

The event is Saturday, July 13th.