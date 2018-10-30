Galesburg man arrested for attempting to stab a police officer

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Galesburg, Illinois - A Galesburg man is facing attempted murder charges after trying to stab a police officer.

Galesburg Police told Local Four News they were called to Moon Towers before noon Tuesday for a trespassing incident.

When officers arrived at the apartment, Galesburg officials told us they found 27-year-old Dennis Little III with a knife in his hand and yelling 'suicide by cop'.

Officers tried to keep Little from closing the door and during so, said they thought Little was trying to punch them.

When the officers realized he was trying to stab them, a cop tried to defend himself and use a Taser.

The officer was not injured because of the protective equipment he was wearing.

Little is in the Knox County Jail for Criminal Trespass to Land, Aggravated Battery of a Peace Officer, Felony Possession/Use of a Weapon and Attempted Murder.

Little's first appearance is scheduled for Oct. 31.