Six students from Galesburg Senior High School earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Program.

National Rural and Small Town Award: Faith George, Aaron Hossain and Avery Wolfe

National African American Recognition Award: Jon Sibley

National Hispanic Recognition Award: Manuel Lopez and Maximilian Martinez

Galesburg Senior High School Students were awarded with academic honors from College Board National Recognition Programs (photo: Galesburg CUSD #205)

To earn this honor, students must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher, have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 and/or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams and are Black, Hispanic, Indigenous or attend school in a rural area or small town.

“We are excited for each of these students to have earned their recognition. This is a testament to our students’ hard work in the classroom, on College Board assessments and their achievements outside of the classroom. These recognitions will stand out to colleges and universities as these outstanding students go through the admissions process. Congratulations to each of these students and their families,” said Galesburg Junior Senior High Assistant Principal Mitzi Escobar.