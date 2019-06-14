Garage fire spreads to van, another garage

Blowing wind caused a Silvis garage fire to spread to another garage and a van on Friday.
No firefighters were injured and there are no other known injuries.
Local 4 News was first on the scene.
Live Look:
Police and Fire here on the scene trying to contain the fire pic.twitter.com/hxr4SbgqgE — Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) June 14, 2019
#FIRE: A garage caught on fire in Silvis, IL and the blowing wind caused another garage and a van to catch on fire. No firefighters were injured. There are no known injuries. pic.twitter.com/RADjFMl3q7 — Taylor Boser (@tmboser) June 14, 2019
What We Know as of 2:35 p.m.:
(Silvis, Illinois)
A fire started at one garage and winds caused it to also burn the garage next to it and a van — according to a source here on the scene pic.twitter.com/2IOdhSZ3Kj — Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) June 14, 2019