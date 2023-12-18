Giving Tuesday 2023 was a very good day for Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg.

The Carl Sandburg College Foundation announced that the 2023 Giving Tuesday campaign raised 65% more than it did in 2022.

The foundation received $36,276 during this year’s Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving that takes place annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Last year, the foundation received $22,000. The Sandburg Foundation supports students by distributing hundreds of thousands of dollars annually to Sandburg students through scholarships, assistance grants and innovation grants to support faculty and staff initiatives.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude as we reflect on the incredible support we received on Giving Tuesday,” said Eric Johnson, chief advancement officer. “These donations will make a positive, long-lasting impact on the Sandburg community. The commitment to fostering student success aligns seamlessly with our foundation’s mission, and we’re grateful for the positive change that alumni, employees and friends are helping to create.”

The Giving Tuesday total included contributions from 102 donors, exceeding its goal of 100. Donations were received from seven states, including Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio, Texas and Utah.

Donors could choose a primary area of passion for their contribution to go toward. Primary designations that received contributions on Giving Tuesday included:

scholarships and financial aid,

student success grants,

the Galesburg campus and Carthage campus Resource Room Food Pantries,

athletics,

the Office of Diversity and Inclusion,

faculty and staff innovations, and

student organizations.

“This kindness shown by the Sandburg community, both in our immediate area and throughout the country, is an investment in current and future students’ dreams and aspirations,” said Johnson. “It makes an immediate and lasting difference.”

Donations may be made to the Sandburg Foundation by clicking here or by contacting the foundation at (309) 341-5349 or foundation@sandburg.edu.