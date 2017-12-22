Gold coin dropped in red kettle, could fetch $600

A generous donation is bringing extra joy to the Salvation Army as Christmas approaches.

Officials said someone dropped a $25 half-ounce gold coin in a red kettle Thursday.

They spotted the coin before delivering the money to the bank.

After some research, officials said the organization could get as much as $600 for it. After a slow season, this donation will go a long way.

“Christmas makes up over half of our yearly budget here at the Salvation Army, so if by Christmas, if we don’t make our goal then we’re having to cut things throughout the year, whether that’s our food pantry or our clothing vouchers,” said Jeanette Jensen of the Heritage Temple Salvation Army.

Saturday is the last day bell ringers will stand outside of stores. But organizers said they will be taking donations until mid-January. Currently, they are at 65 percent of their goal.