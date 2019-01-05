Government shutdown an inconvenience to already difficult agricultural industry

DeWitt and Davenport, Iowa - While the government shutdown hasn't had much impact across the agricultural industry yet, a local producer told Local Four News it's also not what they need in an already depressed industry.

The partial government shutdown is about to enter week three.

It's shuttered some federal agencies that have run out of funds, and that includes part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Services that provide financial aid and loans to farmers are at a standstill with regional Farm Service Agency offices closed, and departments working on agricultural research and reports have stopped.

But for the time being nutrition programs like SNAP run by the USDA are still open, and local Natural Resources Conservation offices are running on carry-over funds.

DeWitt farmer Bob Bowman said, "Is that the end of the world, no, but it certainly doesn't help business."

It's a quiet time in the fields but still, a busy time on the farm preparing for the next planting.

Bowman said, "Seed-hybrid variety decisions are made, need to be made now."

Bob Bowman who Farms with his son north of DeWitt says they're waiting on one aspect that helps prepare for a new growing season.

Bowman said, "Major report that's supposed to come out on the 11 of January and from what I can tell, it's not going to happen."

The January report from the USDA is a wrap-up of the previous year's harvest. It helps producers gauge what to plant and can impact and forecast grain markets.

Bowman said, "That particular report would give us inventory or ending stocks in the United States for corn and soybeans."

And this week, he felt another impact of the shutdown.

Bowman said, "Day after New Years, we made some grain sales."

The corn was wrapped up in a commodity loan, and the USDA's regional Farm Services office needs to sign off the sale.

Bowman said, "They were closed."

Bowman told Local Four News, aside from the shutdown, there are some signs of progress when it the trade relationship between the U.S. and China.

And it's not just the fields.

A long-term shutdown could impact some USDA nutrition programs.

At River Bend Foodbank, about 20 percent of the food in the warehouse comes from the USDA and relied on The Emergency Food Assistance Program.

River Bend Foodbank president Mike Miller said, "Farmers who have product that not selling, so the government put some money behind, buy that product and getting that distributed. So we still have an abundance of milk."

And while there's no worry right now if that food will stop coming...

Miller said, "If the shutdown lasts, say past the end of January, then I'll be concerned whether the orders for April, May are getting placed."

River Bend will start giving away the excess milk they're receiving from the USDA on Wednesdays from noon-to-two at the River Bend location.

A total of 80,000 half-gallons will arrive through March.