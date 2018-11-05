Governor Kim Reynolds meets with Davenport supporters

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Governor Reynolds met with Davenport supporters at the Machine Shed restaurant.

She spoke about working on solutions for health care needs and education.

As well as incomes going up and taxes going down while under her leadership.

She told local 4 that despite the close race to her democratic opponent Fred Hubbell, she's feeling hopeful.

"I believe that iowans think that i'm the right choice to continue moving Iowa forward. They don't want to see a stop in reverse course and go backwards to the days of massive spending, massive debt, high unemployment, borrowing money. And so i believe they want to continue to see Iowa moving in the right direction," says Reynolds.

Reynolds and her team have been to about 70 communities across Iowa and aim to hit ten more tomorrow.



