The Harlem Globetrotters are coming back to Moline early next year!

(Vibrant Arena)

The Globetrotters and their basketball antics take the floor at the Vibrant Arena in Moline on Monday, January 8 at 7 p.m. Fans can enjoy the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters’ global tour as they take the floor at the Vibrant Arena with extreme basketball innovation and unequaled fan fun. See the Globetrotters as they dribble, spin and dunk on their hapless rivals, the Washington Generals. Fans will be astonished by new levels of wild trick shots, expert ball-handling skills, and huge laughs with new opportunities for pre-game, post-game and in-game fan engagement. The Vibrant Arena is located at 1201 River Drive in Moline.

Watch Hammer, TNT, Bulldog, Cheese, Torch, Hot Shot, Jet, Wham, Thunder and more as they run circles around the Washington Generals on the court and bring the crowd to their feet. The new fan-filled Halftime Skills Showcase lets fans take the court to show off their talents.

Tickets go on sale on September 25 here or here . For more information on the Harlem Globetrotters, click here.