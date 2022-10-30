The Holiday Hat Bash is back at CASI this year! Party with a purpose and help support seniors in the area on Thursday, November 17 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road in Davenport.

Tickets are now available and can be purchased online by clicking here or in person at the CASI Front Desk. You can also call CASI at (563) 386-7477 and order tickets.

The Hat Bash Virtual Silent Auction will also be found here starting November 10 and ending at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 during the 14th annual Hat Bash Party.

All proceeds support the Senior Secret Santa program and the mission of CASI throughout the year. For more information on the Hat Bash, click here