Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery suspended 2 games

DES MOINES, IA- DECEMBER 17: Head coach Fran MCCaffery of the Iowa Hawkeyes argues with an official during the first half against the Northern Iowa Panthers on December 17, 2016 in the Hy-Vee Classic at Well Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery will serve a two-game suspension for “unsportsmanlike comments directed at an official” after the Hawkeyes 90-70 loss at Ohio State on Tuesday, University of Iowa Director of Athletics Gary Barta announced on Wednesday.

McCaffery will sit out Iowa’s games against Rutgers on Saturday and at Wisconsin on March 7.

“Following the basketball game at Ohio State, Coach McCaffery made unacceptable comments to a game official in the hallway headed to the locker room,” said Barta. “Fran’s comments do not represent the values of the University of Iowa, Hawkeye Athletics, and our men’s basketball program.”

The Big Ten Conference announced that the university will be fined $10,000 as a result of violating the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy, in addition to issuing a public reprimand.

“Fran immediately accepted responsibility for his comments and understands the severe implications of his remarks,” Barta said. “Fran fully understands this suspension and penalty imposed by the Big Ten Conference. Fran continues to have my full support moving forward.”

In a news release, McCaffery apologized.

“I am in total agreement with the suspension by Iowa Athletics and the fine levied by the Big Ten Conference,” said McCaffery. “My comments directed toward a game official were regretful. I apologize to Big Ten Conference officials, Iowa Athletics, my players and staff, and the tremendous Hawkeye fans. This behavior is not acceptable and I take full responsibility for my inappropriate comments.”

