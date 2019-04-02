Hawkeyes fall one game short of Final Four

Megan Gustafson has likely taken her place as the greatest Hawkeyes women’s basketball player of all time, but fell one step short in taking Iowa back to the Final Four.

Her final game in a Hawkeye uniform is a 85-53 loss to No. 1 Baylor, keeping Iowa from its first Final Four since 1993. She passed 1,000 points for the season and ended up tied for the all-time double-double record at 33.

Hawkeye Headquarters reporter Adam Rossow, who was in Greensboro with the team, spoke to the coaches and players after the game. You can see their reactions in the video above.

Lisa Bluder, Iowa head coach: “I told the team we’re not gonna define ourselves by this past 40 minutes, because there were unbelievable games leading up to this. So many great memories, the Big Ten Championship, getting to the Elite Eight, that’s hard to do. It’s hard to win this time of year. I’m so proud of this group of women and so happy that they’re gonna have these memories and relationships for the rest of their lives.”

Tania Davis, Iowa senior guard: “It really hasn’t hit me yet. I know probably when I take it off, when I get back to the hotel or when I get back to Iowa, it will definitely hit me that I won’t be able to go to Carver anymore and practice with these guys and lift weights and things like that…um, just thinking about it right now gets me emotional.”

Hannah Stewart, Iowa senior forward: “It’s just awesome that we were able to get here, honestly, and I don’t want to discredit this at all. We’re really proud that we were able to get this far and yeah, it’s been a great, awesome ride and it’s kind of honestly surreal that it’s over.”

Megan Gustafson, Iowa senior forward: “You know, when I went to the bench at the end, I kind of felt like my time was done. Obviously, it hasn’t quite sunk in yet, but in the next couple of days, it will definitely sink in more. I’m just so thankful to be able to wear an Iowa uniform and to compete at this level and also to be a student at this university. I think we have one of the best universities in the world.”

