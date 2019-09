If you’ve been to an Iowa game lately, then you know the “Mo Bamba” craze is alive and well in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawks made the Sheck Wes rap song their pregame intro last month. The players have been pretty excited about the change, even if it means 15,000 fans are witness their dance moves … or lack thereof.

