Hawkeyes run out of last-second Big Ten magic

This time, the last-second Hawkeye heroics fell short as No. 21 Iowa loses by one at home to No. 24 Maryland.

Maryland’s Bruno Fernando tipped in the game-winning basket with 7.8 seconds remaining to put the Terrapins up 66-65. Jordan Bohannon launched an off-balance three-pointer, the bounced off the rim into the hands of Isaiah Moss, whose long putback failed to find paydirt.

Watch Adam Rossow’s wrap from Carver-Hawkeye Arena in the video above or below.

Iowa will host Indiana on Friday. Tipoff is set for 8:15 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and fans are encouraged to wear black clothing for the annual “Blackout.”