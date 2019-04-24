Hawkeyes tailoring schemes to best fit new faces

Another edition of spring football is coming to a close in Iowa City and we’re getting a clearer picture of what both Brian Ferentz and Phil Parker want to do with their offense and defense next season.

Ferentz says you’re likely not gonna see as many two tight end sets as we saw with Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson last fall, while Parker said the cash position that Amani Hooker played is now well-embedded in the defensive philosophy.

“It helped us in a lot of different ways as far as protecting different guys and what can we do to the backside X compared to the front side,” Parker said. “And we could have done a better job there, and so I figured if we put a guy there, have a little bit more skill, and can move a little bit better, can help us out in the passing game when they are trying to attack us there.”

“What you try to do is build the system, build the scheme, and build the structure so that it can handle multiple personnel groups,” Brian Ferentz said. “But in theory, you should be able to run your core stuff across 23 personnel groups and probably across a couple formations and that gives you the illusion of multiplicity to the defense.”

With all of the personnel changes and schematic tweaks, both Ferentz and Parker are pretty happy that Friday’s open practice is not a full-fledged football game.

The Hawks start for real on August 31 when they host Miami of Ohio.

