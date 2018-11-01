Man shot and killed in vehicle behind Moline City Hall Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A man shot and killed in a vehicle behind Moline City Hall on October 31, 2018. (Kelley Bowles, OurQuadCities.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Avoid the area surrounding City Hall and area of River Dr & 19th Street- Police say areas will remain blocked for a while as investigation continues. (Kelley Bowles, OurQuadCities.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Avoid the area surrounding City Hall and area of River Dr & 19th Street- Police say areas will remain blocked for a while as investigation continues. (Kelley Bowles, OurQuadCities.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Avoid the area surrounding City Hall and area of River Dr & 19th Street- Police say areas will remain blocked for a while as investigation continues. (Kelley Bowles, OurQuadCities.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Avoid the area surrounding City Hall and area of River Dr & 19th Street- Police say areas will remain blocked for a while as investigation continues. (Kelley Bowles, OurQuadCities.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. There are also reports of gunshots impacting the KONE building. (Shawn Loging, OurQuadCities.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. There are also reports of gunshots impacting the KONE building. (Shawn Loging, OurQuadCities.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. There are also reports of gunshots impacting the KONE building. (Shawn Loging, OurQuadCities.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Avoid the area surrounding Moline City Hall and area of River Drive and 19th Street. Police say areas will remain blocked for a while as investigation continues. (Kelley Bowles, OurQuadCities.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Avoid the area surrounding Moline City Hall and area of River Drive and 19th Street. Police say areas will remain blocked for a while as investigation continues. (Kelley Bowles, OurQuadCities.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Avoid the area surrounding Moline City Hall and area of River Drive and 19th Street. Police say areas will remain blocked for a while as investigation continues. (Kelley Bowles, OurQuadCities.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. River Drive remains closed in Moline as multiple agencies investigate a late morning shooting. (Shawn Loging, OurQuadCities.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. River Drive remains closed in Moline as multiple agencies investigate a late morning shooting. (Shawn Loging, OurQuadCities.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Multiple shell casings at 7th Avenue and 16th Street in Moline. (Kelley Bowles, OurQuadCities.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police tape behind City Hall in Moline on October 31, 2018. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police tape behind City Hall in Moline on October 31, 2018. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com) [ + - ] Video Video Video Video Video

UPDATE: A 22-year-old Moline man is the victim of this morning's shooting in downtown Moline, police said.

The man, whose name is being withheld while family members are notified, died from gunshot wounds.

A friend of the family tells Local 4 News the victim leaves behind a 4 month old child.

Detective Michael Griffin said the incident started around River Drive and 23rd Street.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or you can submit an anonymous tip using the "P3 Tips" app.

EARLIER UPDATE

Detective Michael Griffin is providing an update to the morning shooting in downtown Moline.

EARLIER UPDATE

Police now letting City Hall employees leave after hours of keeping the lot blocked off for the investigation.

EARLIER UPDATE

A person was found dead from a gunshot wound outside Moline City Hall on Wednesday morning.

Several shots were fired and a vehicle left the scene.

Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin said the department heard 8-10 gunshots from inside the police station.

Griffin said he doesn't remember anything like this happening in downtown Moline, and "I've been here for 14 years."

Griffin said "three vehicles were involved and we have two of them," according to witness statements.

There are two crime scenes: 16th Street and 7th Avenue and 18th Street and River Drive.

The person involved is not in custody.

Multiple shell casings were found at the other scene.

Avoid the area surrounding City Hall and area of River Drive and 19th Street. Police say the areas will remain blocked for a while as investigation continues.

River Drive also remains closed in Moline as multiple agencies investigate.

A construction worker on the Interstate 74 bridge project tells Local 4 News he heard at least three gunshots and two vehicles quickly speeding away.

There are also reports of gunshots impacting the KONE building

EARLIER UPDATE

Shots fired outside Moline City Hall.

EARLIER UPDATE

We can see an SUV with shattered window on driver’s side.

EARLIER UPDATE

Police have blocked off the parking lot of Moline City Hall and surrounding streets.

Local 4 News was first on the scene and has multiple crews covering the incident and will bring you more as it becomes available.

