Armed robbery at convenience store in Moline

Posted: May 22, 2019 04:31 PM CDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 09:26 AM CDT

UPDATE: Police say two men, one of them armed, robbed a convenience store at 19th Avenue and 16th Street.

Police are still searching for the men. It’s unknown how much money was taken.

EARLIER UPDATE

There's a heavy police presence near 16th Street and 19th Avenue in Moline.

Local 4 News has a crew at the scene.

