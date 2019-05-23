Armed robbery at convenience store in Moline Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police say two men, one of them armed, robbed a convenience store at 19th Avenue and 16th Street on May 22, 2019. (Grace Runkel, OurQuadCities.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A heavy police presence near 16th Street and 19th Avenue in Moline on May 22, 2019. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com) [ + - ]

UPDATE: Police say two men, one of them armed, robbed a convenience store at 19th Avenue and 16th Street.

Police are still searching for the men. It’s unknown how much money was taken.

EARLIER UPDATE

There's a heavy police presence near 16th Street and 19th Avenue in Moline.

Local 4 News has a crew at the scene.

