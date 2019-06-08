‘Hell for us.’ Two downtown businesses finally reopen after flooding

Businesses in Downtown Davenport are slowly recovering from the historic flooding back in April.

Two of them officially reopened Friday afternoon.

One of them is Paradigm, a virtual reality arcade on East Second Street.

The other is Bootleg Hill, a meadery across the street.

Both shut down after the HESCO barriers broke in Davenport nearly 40 days ago.

Owners say it seemed like a never ending battle.

“Long overdue. It’s been a lot of trouble and I’d say hell for us,” says Rick Harris, Bootleg Hill president.

It’s taken him nearly 40 days to reopen.

“”We were surrounded by water, we were an island,” Harris says.

“We had no electricity; we had to run generators, we had to run pumps. It was a total disaster,” he says.

Harris guesses up to hundreds of thousands of dollars in repairs and thousands more in lost sales.

Justin Grubbs of Paradigm says that’s their biggest hit.

“Certainly lost revenue is the largest sort of hit that we’ve taken–more than dealing with the construction costs, thanks to insurance. We’re certainly not alone in that. I think the flood has driven a lot of people away from downtown, even the businesses that are open, from what I understand, are experiencing a rough spring,” says Grubbs, Paradigm’s IT director.

Paradigm’s owner, Steve Grubbs, estimates about $50,000 in damages and another $50,000 in lost revenue.

Both businesses are less than a year old and are hoping for some help–and assurances–from the city of Davenport.

“I do worry about the coming years. In the event that something like this happens again, it would be nice to have security that we are going to prevent Second Street from being three feet deep under water,” Grubbs says.

“I’m sure the city will help someday. So far, we’ve received nothing, but eventually they’re bound to help in some way,” Harris says.

But for getting to this point– opening day, they’re thanking their neighbors.

“We’ve had an absolutely massive number of volunteers just showing up to help carry in sandbags, carrying out sandbags, cleaning up the streets,” Grubbs says.

“I would say it is the largest community response that I’ve seen living in the Quad Cities,” he says.

Kyle Carter with the Downtown Davenport Partnership says there are still about a dozen businesses downtown closed from flooding.

We counted at least five just on East Second Street.

Carter says there are also some closed business in West Davenport.

Although Bootleg Hill is now open, they still have a fundraiser running to help cover lost wages for employees who have been out of work. Click here to join the effort.

Roam is also raising funds for their employees, who are still waiting reopen. Click here to join the effort.