Find deals on clothing and help Scott County families with the high costs of adoption this weekend at the Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Road.

The store will be raising funds for The Adopted Closet from Friday, November 3 to Sunday, November 5. A wide variety of clothing will be on sale for $3 each, with $1 from each item sold going to The Adopted Closet. Brittany Berrie from DeWitt will speak about her adoption journey, her goals for the Closet for 2024 and how the community can help her achieve them on Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m.

The Adopted Closet is a nonprofit organization that Berrie founded after she and her husband received financial help adopting their first child. They started the project to help adoptive families pay the high legal fees involved with adoption. Last year, The Adopted Closet helped pay for all 13 adoptions that happened in Scott County on National Adoption Day last year.

For more information on the Adopted Closet, including a link to their online store, click here.