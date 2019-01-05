Henry County Humane Society President responds to dog's illness and death, two board members resign Video Video

Kewanee, Illinois - Leaders of the Henry County Humane Society - Kewanee Chapter respond after a dog in their care was euthanized last year.

Board President Louise Harrison issued the statement late January 2 that details a timeline of Neeko's care from the city's pound, adoption and then release to the Kewanee Animal Shelter.

It also denies any knowledge of an employee feeding dogs at the shelter raisins and said it's speculation it was a leading or contributing cause of Neeko's illness.

It reads:

The facts regarding Neeko the Husky-mix are as follows: On 9/7/18, Neeko was brought to the Kewanee City Pound. By the end of the mandated holding period, he still had not been claimed by his owner. The City Pound saw to it that he was given a rabies shot and then adopted him out. He was estimated to be about 2 years old, not neutered, was not housebroken, and it appeared that he had had no obedience training. Shortly thereafter, the adopter/new owner claimed that she could not keep Neeko, as her multiple other dogs did not get along with him, and that she had to keep them separate, and could not handle him. This new owner released Neeko to the Kewanee Animal Shelter on 9/16/18. Medical treatment provided by Shelter included the following: deworming, testing for heartworm vaccinations for distemper and Bordetella, and flea control treatment. His weight at the time was 50 lbs. He was given to us with medication for a raw, red muzzle, as he had attempted to chew through the adopter’s wooden fence. On 10/03/18 he received further medical care, when he was neutered, micro-chipped, and loose dew claws were removed. On 10/10/18 he was diagnosed with high anxiety; it was difficult for staff to handle him. The veterinarian prescribed Acepromazine. On 10/24/18 the dog bit an employee at the Animal Shelter. This was immediately reported to Henry County Animal Control and Henry County Health Department and the dog was put on a 10-day rabies hold. On 10/31/18, during the rabies hold, a second person was bitten. This was reported to Henry County Animal Control and Henry County Health Department. The dog was put on a new 10 day rabies hold, starting on the date of the second bite. On 11/05/18, the President of the Humane Society called a special board meeting to discuss Neeko’s situation. The board agreed that Maggie Steen would contact special husky rescue shelters to try and place him with one of them at the end of his quarantine. It was agreed that if he had not been signed over to another husky shelter by 11/11, he would be humanely euthanized. This was discussed and agreed to by the board as a whole. During this time, the dog was under the care of a board member who is a Veterinary Technician. He was noted to have diarrhea, and taken off food, then gradually offered one cup of rice morning and night, with chicken gradually added to the rice portion after a few days. On 11/06/18 the dog was noted to have had lost weight, and calls were made for a vet appointment. The dog then bit a third person, a Shelter Board member, during transport. He was seen for CBC and GHP Serology Panel. The blood test results indicated kidney failure. Due to his clinical signs and behavior, he was not a candidate for aggressive treatment and hospitalization and was humanely euthanized. The cause of the dog’s sickness is not known and never will be known. Speculation as to what happened is just that: speculation. We strive to be a no-kill shelter but we also treat our animals humanely and prevent their suffering. The allegations that an employee may have fed the dog a substance that could have hurt him are conjecture and speculation. There are no facts or proof of these allegations. However, as a precaution, we tested our remaining two dogs and the results did not demonstrate any further issues which would suggest any negligent or malicious conduct. No autopsy was performed due to the Shelter’s budgetary constraints and the dog’s disposition. The employee in question is no longer employed by the Humane Society. Their separation from the Humane Society is not a result of any misconduct or behaviors in regard to the animals entrusted to our care.

Harrison denied multiple requests for an on-camera interview, telling Local Four News all the facts in the case are in that statement.

Kayanna Swan, who spoke with Local Four News earlier in the week said most of the information with the timeline is correct but that it's incomplete.

"I read it, sat straight up in bed and just was infuriated because while there are some details that are factual, there's a lot of holes in that and a lot of details missing," said Swan.

Swan and some board members of Humane Society said it wasn't something the organization as a whole signed off on and they didn't know it was coming until it was released.

"One thing she stated was the other two dogs in our custody were tested. Bronx has been there the whole time; he was never tested. We also had two small dogs in-house, Ella and Alfonso. They were never tested, so for her to say all dogs were tested is not true," Swan said.

Swan said the statement is still part of an effort to hid the fact a dog died because a worker who had been warned multiple times fed dogs at the shelter raisins.

"I felt that it was a blanket statement just to cover it up and get it to go away and I don't think this is going to go away. There are many people outraged. This is pure, just negligence and ignorance on the people that are in control right now," said Swan.

Swan doesn't dispute the best decision was made for Neeko to end his suffering but said it should never have gotten to that point.

Swan said the release also didn't address that employees at the shelter being told not to discuss business with four of the board members and the issue with cats with tapeworm.

Swan said "Some things have been good. I'm not saying everything that's been done out there is bad [since the new board took over in May 2018], but the good things don't make up for the bad things."

Stephanie Ince also spoke with Local Four News Thursday. She adopted Neeko for a short time in September from the city's pound where he was on the list to be euthanized.

She described Neeko as "Very lovable, very kind, just super hyper."

Ince told Local Four News she even told the pound; she didn't know if Neeko would be able to fit in.

"I did what I could and removed him from the pound. Temporarily knowing and making it aware to the pound that I had very dominate dogs at home, so I wasn't sure if it was going to work," said Ince. "They gave me full permission to rehome him if it didn't."

And after about ten days, she said it became clear he needed a more suitable home.

Ince said, "The reason, why I took him to the Humane Society in in the first place, is because of my animals and I didn't feel like it was fair for a husky to be stuck in a kennel half of the day knowing the activity that he needed. The excursive and all that."

She also making that happen wasn't easy.

"Multiple people informed me multiple times that he was un-adoptable and they would not take him. That's something that's definitely changed with the Humane Society because before it was all animals, they would help all of them and now they pick and choose as to who's adaptable," said Ince.

"So they don't have long-term residents," she continued. "I understand in a way but at the same time, how are you being an animal advocate and how are you helping animals if you're not taking all of them."

Ince said she would check in on Neeko at the Kewanee Animal Shelter until she was told he was put down.

Ince said, "Even I from the beginning was told not to speak on it."

That's the same message board member Brenda Weston said was delivered to her.

Henry County Humane Society - Kewanee board member Brenda Weston said, "It was told flat out. We were not to say anything about how he could of possibly of died but that it was simply to be that he had a prior condition."

That's where Ince said she started taking issue.

She also claims there's small errors in the president's statement.

Ince said, "President did state that not only did the pound take care of his rabies but he also had a rash on his muzzle due to trying to escape my wooden fence. One I have documents to prove that I'm the one to take care of his rabies. I'm the one who took care of his topical spray to treat his rash on his face.

"I'm the one who made sure he had a good checkup at the vet. He was in all good health. There were no pre-existing medical conditions, as she likes to point out. And I own a chain link fence, and that wasn't even up at the time when he was at my house."

Ince showed Local Four News records from her vet for Neeko's care include paying for a rabies shot.

Ince also said when Neeko was at her house, he did not bite or any issues with that type of aggression.

And for Weston, she sees only one good option right now to effectively run the shelter.

Weston said, "The city just takes the property and the building away from the humane society, basically kicking them out, but the city pound is the building right next door. Kathy Werderman runs the pound for the city. She has gone out of her way to actually get the permission to adopt animals out [of the pound]."

Weston told Local Four News she wasn't aware a worker was feeding dogs raisin until a closed board meeting was held.

"At that time I was told that the girl in question had been told several times by board members and by other employees to stop doing it," said Weston. "That was about the time he [Neeko] had started losing the weight so drastically."

Weston was part of the new board that took over running the shelter in May and told Local Four News she'd had a difficult relationship with the board's president.

"I myself, have had a lot of issues with Louise along the way. I have seen her being sneaky. I have called her out several times. I've called her out in front of our public meetings," said Weston.

For Weston, she didn't get a lot of backing at first, but Neeko was a turning point.

"We promised to be a completely transparent board, and I think her wanting to sweep something under the rug finally made these other ladies realize," Weston said.

Weston said the statement released Wednesday night without her knowledge is just another example of the difficult time she's had on the board.

Weston said, “Her and I one round and round over words before because she tends to twist them into something that works for her at the time.”

Weston told Local Four News she has no intention of leaving or resigning from the board.

Ince said she hopes the public know will see what's happening and get involved.

"I don't want people to think we're here doing this for drama. We're here doing this for fighting or cause an issue. I had all respect for Louise until all this came about. My issue now is it's not something we're going to put out there to lie about and cause problems. It's an issue, and the public deserves to know about it," said Ince.

In the wake of that statement being released, two board members have announced their resignation. They are part of the four-person minority on the nine-person board.

Breanne Busboom forwards Local Four News her announcement Thursday morning. Local Four Thursday has also learned Maggie Steen has resigned.

This is the letter from Busboom:

I have been trying to remain as neutral as possible but given the statement released by the “Kewanee Animal Shelter”- which was not an authorized statement by the entire board- I refuse to stay silent. While what Louise wrote was true, there is lack of very crucial information and it goes against my belief of our duty to advocate for animals in need to stand behind their lack of transparency. There was another dog tested that did indeed have elevated renal values, and another tested that did not reflect elevated values. Neeko was not under my direct care during his time of illness, I was asked what to do in regards to his development of diarrhea after 1-2 days. I suggested doing a bland diet of chicken and rice together over a few days and then slowly integrating his regular diet back into it. During this time I was not updated of his significant weight loss or behavior change until he had bit said staff member that also admitted to 3 employees that he was fed raisins. I am not a licensed veterinarian, I work as a veterinary technician. In practice, we are taught that ONE raisin or grape can cause acute kidney failure in some dogs, while others may experience no symptoms at all. There is no known reason why some animals are more sensitive than others so we treat everything worst case scenario. I joined the Board to donate my time with drawing blood, running routine tests such as heartworm and feline leukemia, vaccinating and microchipping in order to save the shelter a significant amount of money. There is no concrete proof of what caused Neekos death but there are multiple witnesses that know he was fed toxic food that can and will cause kidney failure. Attached to my email are screenshots with a staff member after Neekos death with proof. Louise Harrison and Mary Bergren were at the shelter daily during this time and failed to recognize his weight loss. Once I found out there was even a possibility he was fed raisins, I had to argue with Louise that immediate bloodwork was 100% necessary and her only concern was not the dogs current status or quality of care- but that she didn’t want to spend more than $150. Neeko never returned to the shelter after that night. Neeko was in no way intentionally harmed or poisoned. That is not my point here. My point is that Madam President was fully aware of the situation and did nothing. She did not advocate for him. The pound had Neeko to start with, I was told Louise turned him down and rejected him coming to the shelter. Stephanie Ince reached out and adopted him to prevent immediate euthanasia but he did not fit with her family situation. In his best interest, she contacted me and I, once again, had to fight with Louise to allow him into our shelter- even though we were almost empty. Neeko wasn’t an easy dog to work with, but that is our job. The system failed Neeko. I joined the Board of Directors hoping to make a difference in the life of these animals. I have been a part of this shelter since I was 8 years old. I joined this board while working 3 other jobs because regardless of my own life, these lives matter to me. Louise Harrison banned all staff members from communicating any concerns with myself, Maggie Steen, Angie Pronschinske and Brenda Weston even though the 4 of us are the only ones with hands on experience at the Shelter. Louise has made it impossible to save lives. The shelter has only had 3-4 dogs maximum at a time since May and every time myself or other members have tried to save dogs from other shelters on death row we are told no by Mary and Louise. I will no longer continue to stand behind Louise’s poor decisions in regards to medical care and working around the truth. This is a group of 9 intelligent and passionate women that is supposed to work together in order to provide a temporary home for these animals and instead it has turned into a Board of ONE woman with 0 shelter experience being enabled by the other 4, also with 0 shelter experience. This is the first official statement to the public that I will be resigning from the Board of Directors effective immediately. Thank you for your time, Breanne Busboom

Maggie Steen sent Local Four News this statement: