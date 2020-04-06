Here’s how you can help support the Quad Cities

Today, local foundations, non-profits, and media outlets including Local 4 News are participating in a 24-hour telethon event.

This, in an effort to raise money to support the Quad Cities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unite Quad Cities” starts on Monday.

You can donate by going to the website unitequadcities.org or by texting UNITEQC (in all caps) to 41444.

Contributions will support the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund at the Quad Cities Community Foundation.

All funds will go towards efforts to help the community.

Original story:

https://www.ourquadcities.com/news/local-news/24-hour-telethon-to-help-support-the-qc-community/