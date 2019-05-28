Hero Street remembers its eight fallen soldiers

SILVIS, Illinois - People came together in Silvis today to honor eight men who served the country and their community.

They showed up at Hero street. It's well-known as a block where eight Latino servicemen lived and who died on the battlefield. They fought in Korea and WWII.

"We gather here, under the blanket of freedom in all this beautiful glory, and these glorious flags around us because of the men and women who sacrificed themselves each and every day to give us the right to do so."

Neighbors on Hero Street gather to pay tribute to the men who gave so much. A street occupied by Mexican immigrants working on the railroads in the early 1900s, is now an emblem of pride and service.

”Those that died of here and served from here felt it was their part to give back to this country that opened its arms to them," says Navy veteran Brian Munos. For Munos, service runs in the family.

He is the nephew of one of the eight heroes, Johnny Munos."The importance of this street is that it drove me to join the military in the first place," Munos shares.

It drove Frank Pompa to the military forces too. He lost his older brother, Tony, on the battlefield when he was only 11 years old. Pompa says this memorial does more than carry the memory of his brother."Hispanics you know, so many of them went to war, and they weren't recognized," he shares.

Pompa says although he was young, his memory of the eight heroes will stick with him forever. "I remember all of them you know they were all older than me but I remember then."

Munos says this street celebrates the involvement Latinos have had in the armed forces from the beginning. "That history is a part of some of the foundations of this country."